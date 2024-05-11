Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

RWAY stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

