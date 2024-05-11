Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,986 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,140,590 shares in the company, valued at $43,026,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

