Safehold’s (SAFE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Safehold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Safehold by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

