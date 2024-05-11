Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $83.07. 44,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

