Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

