Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.28. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 128,959 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 92.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.