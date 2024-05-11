Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

