Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.