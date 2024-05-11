Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

