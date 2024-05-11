Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Eugene A. Delaney Sells 7,181 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sanmina Price Performance
Sanmina stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM
Institutional Trading of Sanmina
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.