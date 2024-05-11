Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Eugene A. Delaney Sells 7,181 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

