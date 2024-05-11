Sara Kathleen Hyzer Buys 213 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $182.53 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

