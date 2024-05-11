Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE SIS traded down C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$17.28. 137,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.