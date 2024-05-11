Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 133300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

SIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.65.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

