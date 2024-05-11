Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,393 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.52%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

