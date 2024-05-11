Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 673 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,962 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

