Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,185,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

REGN traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $973.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $942.07 and its 200 day moving average is $900.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

