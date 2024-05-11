Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,268. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

