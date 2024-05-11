Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.67. 4,122,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

