Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $27.53 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,096,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.