Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,403,000 after purchasing an additional 418,332 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 25,849,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

