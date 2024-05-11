Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.07% of Stericycle worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,019,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -213.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.