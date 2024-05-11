Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 636.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.30. 2,590,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

