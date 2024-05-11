Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 240 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 277,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

