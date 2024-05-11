Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $732.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.