Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,265 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

OVV stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

