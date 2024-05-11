Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 605 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

