Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.31. 917,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

