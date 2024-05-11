Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.