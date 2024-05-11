Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 1,757,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

