Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

