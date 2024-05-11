Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $440.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.50), with a volume of 24713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.36).

Science Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £200.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 406.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.92.

Science Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Science Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Featured Articles

