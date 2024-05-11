Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 77,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 914,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Scilex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Scilex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

