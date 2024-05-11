SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 104.3% in April

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCWorx Stock Down 4.9 %

WORX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.