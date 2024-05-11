SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 104.3% in April

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SCWorx Stock Down 4.9 %
WORX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
SCWorx Company Profile
