Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sensus Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 19,744,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sensus Healthcare
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.