Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 19,744,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

