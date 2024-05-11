Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 38.8 %

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

