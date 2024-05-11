Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,592 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $63,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $75,822.04.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 5.4 %

Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 284,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

