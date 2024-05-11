ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $728.74 and last traded at $728.07. Approximately 249,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,215,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.03.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $749.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

