Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,884 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Central Securities comprises about 3.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.75% of Central Securities worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CET traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
