Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 39,554 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

VLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

