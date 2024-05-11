Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BCV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

