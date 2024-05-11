Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period.

OPP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

