Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,937 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II comprises 1.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 378,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

PFN remained flat at $7.37 during trading on Friday. 266,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

