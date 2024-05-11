Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $860,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 179.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 415.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DFP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

