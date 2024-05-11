Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.37% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

