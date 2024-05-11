Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $812,000 in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.22. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 12.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

