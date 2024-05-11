SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 660,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 970,021 shares.The stock last traded at 72.43 and had previously closed at 67.03.

The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 71.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $66,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 96.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $5,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.87.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

