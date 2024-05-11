Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

