Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $67.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

