Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

