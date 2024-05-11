Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 68,983.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 186,256 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

