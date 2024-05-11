Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Expands By 100.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,507 shares of company stock worth $84,865. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

